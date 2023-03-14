PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on firmer US dollar, bond yields

March 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Wednesday due to an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors assessed the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory after a closely-watched consumer prices report showed still-high inflation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,901.24 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, having briefly slipped below the key $1,900 level earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,905.30.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1%, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR ticked higher. USD/US/

* The Federal Reserve is seen raising its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point at its policy meeting next week and again in May, as a government report showed U.S. inflation remained high in February, and concerns of a long-lasting banking crisis eased. FEDWATCH

* The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI increased 6%, marking the smallest year-on-year gain since September 2021.

* Bullion is often seen as a hedge against inflation, but the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation.

* Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday the U.S. banking system remains "resilient and on a solid foundation".

* Spot silver XAG= edged down 0.1% to $21.67 per ounce, platinum XPT= was 0.1% lower at $981.69 and palladium XPD= lost 0.7% at $1,496.61.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY Feb

0200 China Retail sales YY Feb

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area Feb

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Feb

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Feb

1230 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Feb

1230 US Retail Sales MM Feb

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

