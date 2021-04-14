PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as equities rally outweighs softer dollar

* U.S. dollar index eases

* U.S. CPI gains by the most in over 8-1/2 years in March

* Not many triggers to substantially move gold either way-analyst (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices)

By Sumita Layek

April 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as a record rally in global equity markets offset support for bullion from a softer dollar and data showing a jump in U.S. inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,743 per ounce, as of 1013 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,743.90.

"Gold reacted positively to the U.S. inflation data, because bond yields were down and the dollar was also weaker, and so that certainly lend support to gold," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

However, he added, record high global equities are "a sign of high risk appetite ... Investors are looking for some other possibilities to invest in than gold where they can find higher yields." [MKTS/GLOB]

Bullion jumped as much as 0.9% on Tuesday after U.S. consumer prices soared the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March. Gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation.

The U.S. dollar was down, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. However, benchmark Treasury yields recovered slightly, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold. [USD/][US/]

Bullion was also supported by comments from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker who said the Fed will not withdraw its funding just yet even as the U.S. economy could expand by 5% to 6% this year.

"It seems that over the near term there's not many new triggers to substantially move gold prices either way, but the inflation outlook remains the key determinant," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

"The bias might still be skewed to the downside if we're talking about the coming months because the momentum, especially in the United States, could continue in Q2 and Q3... (and) other economies are also recovering."

Silver was flat at $25.32 per ounce and palladium was down 0.1% at $2,686.67. Platinum gained 1.7% to $1,176.06. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.