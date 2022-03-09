PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop as risk appetite rebounds on oil price decline
(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)
* Global shares track Wall Street gains
* U.S. CPI data due at 1330 GMT
* Spot gold may slide to $1,952/oz - technicals
By Asha Sistla
March 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday, as global shares rallied tracking Wall Street gains following a retreat in oil prices, after the United Arab Emirates said it would help increase oil production, making safe-haven bullion less appealing.
Spot gold
The safe-haven metal pulled back about 3% in the previous session, its worst intraday decline since January 2021, dropping from a near record high since August 2020 hit on Tuesday.
"Suspect there are still plenty of long positions put on in the last couple of days out there that are still being squeezed. With no new Ukraine headlines to chance the dynamic, and with equities rallying strongly in Asia, the downward pressure on gold continues," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.
Asian shares surged, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment. [MKTS/GLOB]
A steep rise in oil and other commodities has sparked concerns about a further jolt to rising inflation and the potential for slowing economic growth. [O/R]
Investors now await the February U.S. consumer price index data later in the day, ahead of the Federal Reserve's next policy statement on March 16.
Spot gold may slide to $1,952 per ounce, as it has broken a support at $1,976, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]
Palladium
Among other metals, spot silver
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment
- No inflation relief in sight for U.S. as impact of Ukraine war intensifies
- EXCLUSIVE-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say