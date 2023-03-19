US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop 1% after Credit Suisse-UBS deal spurs risk-on mood

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

March 19, 2023 — 09:29 pm EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped 1% on Monday, with their safe-haven appeal diminished as risk sentiment improved after Swiss lender UBS sealed a deal to buy peer Credit Suisse in a rescue effort to contain a banking crisis and stabilise global financial markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 1% at $1,969.14 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, retreating from its highest level since April 2022 hit earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,977.60.

* On Sunday, UBS agreed to buy 167-year-old Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.

* Top central banks, faced with the risk of a fast-moving loss of confidence in the stability of the financial system, moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.

* Asian stocks steadied and U.S futures rose on Monday in relief at a weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse, though trade was tense and volatile as contagion fears stalked financial shares. MKTS/GLOB

* The dollar .DXY edged up 0.1%, making bullion less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* A rally in bullion prices sparked by the global banking rout forced Indian dealers to offer steeper discounts on physical gold to lure retail customers and led to a drop in China premiums last week, while tempting some to resort to selling. GOL/AS

* Spot silver XAG= dipped 1.4% to $22.27 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $971.92 and palladium XPD= eased 0.1% to $1,418.26.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y March

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Jan

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.


