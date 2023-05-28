News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on US debt ceiling deal, Fed rate-hike bets

May 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling coupled with jitters around higher-for-longer interest rates weighed down on the non-yielding metal's appeal.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,941.45 per ounce by 0059 GMT, hovering near two-month lows hit on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.2% at $1,940.70.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025 and that the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in April, boosting the economy's growth prospects for the second quarter, and inflation picked up.

* The report raised the chances of a 25-basis-point hike by the U.S. central bank in June to 64.2% and rates staying there for the rest of the year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Gold, which offers no yield of its own, tends to fall out of favour among investors when interest rates rise.

* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Monday as the deal to suspend the U.S. government's debt ceiling ended a months-long stalemate and angst for investors. MKTS/GLOB

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $23.25 per ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.2% lower to $1,020.11, while palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,427.39.

* U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

