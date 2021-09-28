PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on rising dollar, bond yields

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited more cues from Federal Reserve officials on the central bank's monetary policy shift.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,748.01 per ounce by 0115 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.3% to $1,747.50.

* The dollar index =USD was up 0.1%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Overnight, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose to their highest level in three months. US/

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday tied reduction in the Fed's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank's bond "taper."

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify later in the day before Congress on the central bank's policy response to the pandemic.

* In prepared remarks, Powell said the U.S. central bank would move against unchecked inflation if needed.

* While gold is often considered a hedge against higher inflation, a rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

* China's central bank vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market on Monday and injected more cash into the banking system as the Shenzhen government began investigating the wealth management unit of ailing developer Evergrande.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 990.32 on Monday.

* Poland's central bank has more than 230 tonnes of gold and plans to expand its reserves, the head of Poland's Central Bank said on Monday.

* Silver XAG= fell 0.8% to $22.47 per ounce.

* Platinum XPT= dropped 0.5% to $976.07, while palladium XPD= was down 0.6% at $1,952.44.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China Industrial Profit YTD, YY Aug

1400 US Consumer Confid. Final Sept

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

