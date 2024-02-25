News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as firmer dollar dampens appeal

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

February 25, 2024 — 08:21 pm EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched down on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar, while investors awaited further clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's timing of this year's first interest rate cut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $2,030.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.4% lower to $2,040.6 per ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers. USD/

* Last week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he was in "no rush" to cut rates, firming investor bets against U.S. interest rate cuts before June.

* While another Fed official sees the U.S. central bank on track to cut interest rates "later this year," despite stronger-than-expected inflation and labour market data in January.

* Most policymakers at the Fed's last meeting were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates too soon, minutes showed.

* Markets are currently pricing in a 68% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Meanwhile, a surge of interest in bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is prompting investors to swap out holdings in gold-backed ETFs.

* Spot platinum XPT= was down 0.4% at $896.95 per ounce, palladium XPD= fell 0.3% at $968.23, while silver XAG= lost 0.4% at $22.86 per ounce.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Jan

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.