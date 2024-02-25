PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as firmer dollar dampens appeal

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched down on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar, while investors awaited further clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's timing of this year's first interest rate cut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $2,030.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.4% lower to $2,040.6 per ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers. USD/

* Last week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he was in "no rush" to cut rates, firming investor bets against U.S. interest rate cuts before June.

* While another Fed official sees the U.S. central bank on track to cut interest rates "later this year," despite stronger-than-expected inflation and labour market data in January.

* Most policymakers at the Fed's last meeting were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates too soon, minutes showed.

* Markets are currently pricing in a 68% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Meanwhile, a surge of interest in bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is prompting investors to swap out holdings in gold-backed ETFs.

* Spot platinum XPT= was down 0.4% at $896.95 per ounce, palladium XPD= fell 0.3% at $968.23, while silver XAG= lost 0.4% at $22.86 per ounce.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Jan

