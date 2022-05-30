PRECIOUS-Gold prices buoyed by softer dollar

* U.S. markets to be closed for Memorial Day on Monday

By Eileen Soreng

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar slipped, while investors have dialled down their expectations of further aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,859.18 per ounce by 1008 GMT. U.S. gold futures were 0.2% higher at $1,861.50.

The dollar index hit a more than one-month low making bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

The underlying support for gold right now is also the renewed rally in crude oil prices that could result in inflation and impact economic growth, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

"The trade of buying gold as a potential hedge against any policy mistake has most certainly not died down, and is still one of the reasons why gold continues to find support."

Investors now expect an eventual slowdown in the U.S. monetary policy tightening after the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates in June and July.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar.

Despite a mostly positive showing since falling to a more than three-month low of $1,786.60 per ounce on May 16, gold prices are on course for a second straight monthly fall.

With gold holding above $1,850, the technical scenario has improved slightly, Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis, said in a note.

A clear break of the resistance at $1,865 would make space for further recoveries of bullion, with potential targets placed at $1,900 and $1,920, De Casa said.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $22.09 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.9% to $962.08. Palladium climbed 1.1% to $2,084.65 after hitting a near two-week high.

