PRECIOUS-Gold prices buckle under pressure from 'King Dollar', higher yields
* Dollar holds near 20-year high against peers
* Spot gold may not stray far from $1,800/oz- analyst
* Silver under pressure as growth forecasts being trimmed (Recasts, updates details and prices)
By Swati Verma
May 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% to their lowest in 3-1/2 months on Monday as elevated bond yields and a firmer U.S. dollar dampened bullion demand, even as riskier assets dropped after grim China economic data.
A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for overseas buyers, while higher Treasury yields raise the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
Spot gold
"Spot gold may not stray far from $1,800, suppressed by the might of King Dollar and elevated Treasury yields, while supported by the looming prospects of a recession," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
Gold prices are down over 13% since scaling a near-record peak of $2,069.89 an ounce in March as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields were bolstered by aggressive rate hike bets. [USD/] [US/]
"Having now fallen through the psychologically important threshold of $1,800 an ounce and with the hawkish monetary policy more likely to strengthen than weaken, it is hard to see where gold can now find a short-term foothold," Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.
The U.S. dollar consolidated gains near a two-decade peak while equities, oil prices and riskier currencies took a hit after an unexpectedly weak economic data from China highlighted fears about a slowdown in growth. [MKTS/GLOB]
Silver has found itself caught up in the broader sell-off in equities and gold, being punished for being an industrial metal at a time when growth forecasts are being trimmed and for its lack of yield at a time of rising interest rates, Rowling added.
Spot silver
Platinum
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.