PRECIOUS-Gold prices brace for biggest weekly decline in five

By Swati Verma

July 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near two-week lows on Friday after strong U.S. economic data spurred the dollar and bond yields in a high interest rate environment that dragged the non-interest-bearing metal towards its biggest weekly decline in five.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,951.19 per ounce by 0249 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since July 12 and ending 1.4% lower in the previous session. Bullion has declined 0.4% so far in the week, heading for its biggest weekly fall since June 23.

The higher drift in gold prices lacks conviction as there is still indecision at play in the lead-up to the upcoming Bank of Japan meeting as chatters that it will discuss tweaking its yield curve control policy has kept market participants on their toes, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Higher U.S. interest rates and Treasury bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Analysts slightly lowered their gold price forecasts for this year, a Reuters poll showed. Global economic concerns also drove down platinum and palladium forecasts for 2024.

Spot silver XAG= edged 0.1% higher to $24.16, platinum XPT= held at $937.07, and palladium XPD= steadied at $1,241.16, all set to post weekly losses.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.