PRECIOUS-Gold prices at 2-1/2-year low as traders brace for Fed outcome

Gold prices at 2-1/2-year low as traders brace for Fed outcome
By Eileen Soreng
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday lingered near their lowest level since April 2020, as investors prepared for the likelihood of another super-sized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in its effort to tackle inflation.


The Fed will release its policy decision at 1800 GMT on
Wednesday, followed by chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of another 75
basis-point hike and a 19% probability of a 100 bps increase.
"The market wants the Fed to rip the bandaid off so it can have clarity as to the future state of rate decision making and the direction for the broader economic outlook," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.
"For gold presently the market is treading water until the Fed policy decision and then will likely respond with a heightened level of volatility before more likely re-trending positively as investors seek to put money to work."
While gold is considered an inflation hedge, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and bolsters the dollar, in which the bullion is priced.




"It seems unlikely that gold ETF inflows will sustainably rebound until traders crystalize a turn in the Fed tightening cycle and/or there is consensus on a U.S./global recession," analysts at Citi Research said in a note.

