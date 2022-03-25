PRECIOUS-Gold poised for weekly gain on sustained safe-haven demand
* Gold has gained about 1.9% so far this week
* Silver also set for a weekly gain
By Bharat Gautam
March 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday, as firmer U.S. Treasury yields offset non-yielding bullion's demand, but the metal was cautiously on course for its best week in three.
Risks around Russia and Ukraine and talks about inflationary pressures have supported gold, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.
Gold, seen as a safe store of value during times of political crisis and uncertainty, has risen about 1.9% so far this week. Some investors also perceive it as a cushion against high inflation. [GOL/ETF]
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week as it sought to combat soaring prices. Its top policymakers have since signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year.
"So far no sanctions have been imposed on Russian platinum group metal exports, but the possibility that some Russian supply could be disrupted going forward will likely be reflected in a higher risk premium," UBS analysts said in a note.
"We also think the surge in palladium prices is likely to accelerate the shift from palladium to platinum for use in catalytic converters." (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)
