PRECIOUS-Gold poised for weekly decline on firm dollar, hawkish central banks

* Gold set for biggest weekly drop since May

* Other precious metals down for the week

* Dollar up 1.2% (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

By Kavya Guduru

June 17 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Friday and was on course to finish lower for a week in which a firming dollar and interest rate hikes from major central banks dented the safe-haven metal's appeal.

Spot gold was trading at $1,840.60 per ounce by 10:29 a.m. EDT (1429 GMT), has lost 1.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,841.40.

Gold is giving up some gains after Thursday's big move due to the 1.2% rise in the dollar , said RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn. [USD/]

But it remains "stuck in the middle of a tug of war between inflation and interest rates," Haberkorn added.

The Federal Reserve announced its largest rate increase since 1994 this week, while the Swiss National Bank raised its policy rate for the first time in 15 years. The Bank of England also followed suit.

"While firmer inflation on its face is bullish for (precious metal) prices, it is now being quickly counteracted by more aggressive pricing for a policy response from the Fed and other central banks, likely keeping prices constrained," J.P. Morgan said in a note.

Higher interest rates sour the appeal of gold, traditionally a hedge against inflation, since bullion yields no interest.

But gold's safe-haven lure is supported by rising risks of stagflation, decades-high inflation and the turmoil in risky assets, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen in a note.

That is "why gold has not fallen at the pace dictated by rising real yields," he said.

In the physical market, gold demand from top consumer China remained tepid due to COVID-19 restrictions. [GOL/AS]

Silver fell 1.3% to $21.64 per ounce, platinum fell 1.6% to $935.54, and palladium shed 2.4% to $1,833.80. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.