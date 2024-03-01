PRECIOUS-Gold poised for second weekly gain on firm Fed rate cut views

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

March 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a one-month high on Friday and were set for a second weekly gain as the latest U.S. data pointed to signs of slowing inflation, affirming investor expectations of the first rate cut of the year in June.

Spot gold XAU= edged 0.5% higher to $2,053.50 per ounce, as of 1039 GMT, its highest level since Feb. 2. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 firmed 0.4% at $2,062.30.

"Inflation figures came out pretty much as expected and probably we are going to have the first rate cut very soon," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

Data showed on Thursday PCE inflation in January rose 2.4%, the smallest annual increase since February 2021, after a 2.6% advance in December.

Receding inflationary pressures have helped the Fed to set the table for rate cuts likely later this year, potentially boosting demand for the non-yielding bullion.

"The Fed rate cuts have to be relatively deep, whereby it's no longer interesting to hold bonds and invest into ETFs instead. I think there's still some space before we see a strong pickup in gold holdings," Dahdah said.

The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust's GLD holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU fell 3.3% in February and 6.4% so far this year. GOL/ETF

Investors will watch out for remarks from at least six more Fed officials due later on Friday.

In other metals, spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $22.70 per ounce as it looked set of a second weekly decline.

Spot platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $872.75 per ounce, and palladium XPD= gained 0.3% to $944.68. Both were down on a weekly basis.

Platinum group metals producer Impala Platinum IMPJ.J said it could shut some of its loss-making South African mining operations if metal prices deteriorate further and restructuring efforts fail to improve margins.

SPDR Gold ETF Holdings Fall Further in February https://tmsnrt.rs/49TDyjl

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://reut.rs/49z3MrO

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.