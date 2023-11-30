News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for 3rd weekly gain as cooler data cements Fed cut bets

November 30, 2023 — 10:20 pm EST

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices looked set to mark a third straight weekly rise on Friday, after data showing cooling inflation cemented bets for a rate cut in the U.S., with traders now looking forward to comments from Federal Reserve's Chair Powell later in the day.

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% at $2,039.63 per ounce by 0301 GMT, after marking an over $60 rise in November - its second straight monthly rise.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for February delivery rose 0.1% to $2,059.30.

* Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in October, while the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than 2-1/2 years.

* The dollar index .DXY fell by 0.2%, after clocking its weakest monthly performance in a year in November, despite a 0.6% jump overnight. USD/

* A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* Yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR also ticked lower. US/

* Meanwhile, more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week and the number on jobless rolls surged to a two-year high in mid-November, pointing to a gradually easing labour market.

* Cooling inflationary pressures, and an easing labour market make case for an end to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking campaign and a possibility of rate cuts in the months ahead, a rhetoric that two Fed officials also flagged this week.

* Traders have advanced their bets for a rate cut by the U.S. central bank from about an 80% chance in May to a one-in-two chance in March, CME's FedWatch Tool shows.

* Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

* Negotiators worked feverishly to renew the pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as a senior Israeli official reiterated plans to resume the war unless the Palestinian militant group agreed to release more hostages.

* Spot silver XAG= was steady at $25.24 per ounce. Platinum XPT= was down 0.3% to $924.17. Palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $1,013.84 per ounce.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

