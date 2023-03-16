US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold pauses rally as traders seek clarity on banking crisis

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Cambero

March 16, 2023 — 12:04 am EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

By Kavya Guduru

March 16 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Thursday from a safe-haven-driven rally, which sent prices to their highest since early-February, as traders more sought clarity on the financial sector after Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,912.48 per ounce, as of 0328 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 shed 0.8% to $1,915.10.

"Investors are looking for a safe asset to park their money in after the U.S. banking sector crisis, this has triggered fresh rallies in a gold-like safe haven," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Today's fall is attributed to a technical correction from an (over) five-week high and a steady dollar. Investors are keenly waiting for fresh cues on the U.S. banking crisis."

Shares of Credit SuisseCSGN.S slumped by as much as 30% on Wednesday after the lender's largest shareholder said it could not provide further support, just days after the collapse of U.S. banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank.

Safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar were in demand on Thursday. Gold competes with the dollar as a safe store of value, and gains in the currency make bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. USD/

Markets are now pricing in a 65% chance for a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting. FEDWATCH

Bullion is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, although higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"Longer-term, gold's strong average performance in the lead-up to and following both initial Fed rate cuts and U.S. recessions keeps us biased for higher prices as macro uncertainty swirls," analysts at JP Morgan said in a note, adding that they expect gold to top $2,000/oz this year.

Spot silver XAG= slipped 0.4% to $21.71 per ounce, platinum XPT= was 0.3% lower at $959.52, while palladium XPD= gained 1.3% at $1,465.91.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.