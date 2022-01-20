US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold pauses for breath after rallying to two-month highs

Contributor
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices held near two-month highs on Thursday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar sparked investor interest, with concerns surrounding inflation and geopolitics lending support.

By Seher Dareen

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near two-month highs on Thursday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar sparked investor interest, with concerns surrounding inflation and geopolitics lending support.

Spot gold XAU= eased 0.2% to $1,836.80 per ounce by 1102 GMT, after scaling its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,843.94. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,837.30.

"This morning we are looking at a pause for breath after yesterday's gains. Those gains result from the market finally seeking what we have been expecting for a while, which is using gold as a hedge against inflation," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, jumped 0.5% on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

The dollar =USD was lacklustre as U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR retreated from two-year highs. USD/US/

Growing geopolitical instability, notably over tensions between Russia and Ukraine, was also supporting gold, Evangelista said.

Oil prices were trading near their highest levels since 2014. O/R

The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next week and is expected to tighten monetary policy faster than thought earlier to tame inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, platinum XPT= rose 2.1% to $1,043.89 and palladium XPD= gained 2.1% to $2,044.30, both their highest in two months.

The previous session saw auto-catalysts platinum and palladium rally, which could be related to supply concerns due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Potential Western sanctions on Russia, one of the biggest producers of palladium, and an export ban on the metal, which is so vital for the automotive industry, could lead to a severely undersupplied market, Commerzbank said.

Silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $24.19 an ounce, also at a two-month high.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular