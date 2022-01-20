PRECIOUS-Gold pauses for breath after rallying to two-month highs

By Seher Dareen

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near two-month highs on Thursday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar sparked investor interest, with concerns surrounding inflation and geopolitics lending support.

Spot gold XAU= eased 0.2% to $1,836.80 per ounce by 1102 GMT, after scaling its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,843.94. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,837.30.

"This morning we are looking at a pause for breath after yesterday's gains. Those gains result from the market finally seeking what we have been expecting for a while, which is using gold as a hedge against inflation," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, jumped 0.5% on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

The dollar =USD was lacklustre as U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR retreated from two-year highs. USD/US/

Growing geopolitical instability, notably over tensions between Russia and Ukraine, was also supporting gold, Evangelista said.

Oil prices were trading near their highest levels since 2014. O/R

The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next week and is expected to tighten monetary policy faster than thought earlier to tame inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, platinum XPT= rose 2.1% to $1,043.89 and palladium XPD= gained 2.1% to $2,044.30, both their highest in two months.

The previous session saw auto-catalysts platinum and palladium rally, which could be related to supply concerns due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Potential Western sanctions on Russia, one of the biggest producers of palladium, and an export ban on the metal, which is so vital for the automotive industry, could lead to a severely undersupplied market, Commerzbank said.

Silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $24.19 an ounce, also at a two-month high.

