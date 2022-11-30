PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as U.S. yields climb; focus on Powell speech

By Seher Dareen

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Wednesday due to an uptick in the U.S. bond yields ahead a much awaited speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although a weaker dollar kept bullion on track for its best month since May 2021.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,751.86 per ounce by 10:16 a.m. ET (1516 GMT), after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.7% to $1,760.70.

Meanwhile, bullion is set for a 7.3% monthly rise, following a seven-month losing streak.

Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said they are seeing a lower dollar and markets are now pricing in just about a 50-basis-point hike from the Fed in the next meeting.

However, "ultimately thegold marketis still quite vulnerable to a hawkish Fed. I don't think this is the start of a new bull trend or anything in gold just yet."

U.S. bond yields US10YT=RR rose after data showed the world's largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. US/

Putting a floor under gold prices, the U.S. dollar index .DXY fell 0.3% against its rivals and was heading for its biggest monthly drop over a decade. USD/

All eyes were on Powell's upcoming speech at a Brookings Institution event at 1830 GMT for any indication on the central bank's policy strategy ahead of its December meeting.

"Gold should find strong resistance at the $1,800 level but if (Powell) eases up on the hawkish rhetoric, it could make a run for the $1,825 level," Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA, said in a note.

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.4% to $21.56 per ounce, on course for its best monthly gain since December 2020.

Platinum XPT= gained 2.1% to $1,022.86, en route to its biggest monthly gain since February 2021.

Palladium XPD= rose 1.2% to $1,855.50, rising to $1,933.04 earlier, and was up about 1.4% for the month.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

