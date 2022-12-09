PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as dollar, yields rise after U.S. data

By Kavya Guduru

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Friday as the dollar and bond yields ticked higher after slightly hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might stick with its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,795.39 per ounce, as of 1540 GMT, after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged up 0.1% to $1,803.80.

Data showed U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in November, adding to market uncertainty over the Fed policy outlook.

"We are seeing a little bit of sell off here because the numbers did come out hotter-than-expected," said Bob Haberkron, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"Basically, the thinking is that the Fed with a number like what we just saw would probably still continue along the path of a 75-basis-point rate hike next week."

Following the data, the dollar .DXY rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR also gained. USD/US/

Market participants are pricing in a 93% chance for a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14. FEDWATCH

Focus now shifts to the U.S. Consumer Price Index data due on Dec. 13 for more clues on the Fed rate-hike path.

How long this positive sentiment towards gold lasts will be highly dependent on how much the U.S. central bank increases its benchmark rate by and the rhetoric of Fed Chair Jerome Powell in the press conference following its decision, Kinesis Money analyst Rupert Rowling said in a note.

"If the tone remains dovish then gold can continue to gain but a commitment to the bank's hawkish stance could send the price tumbling again."

Rate hikes to fight soaring inflation raise the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.9% to $23.26 per ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.5% higher to $1,007.52. Palladium XPD= gained 0.8% to $1,941.50.

