US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold, palladium retreat on signs of easing tensions over Ukraine

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Precious metals fell on Tuesday with gold slipping from a multi-month high and palladium shedding more than 5% as news about some Russian troops near Ukraine returning to their bases dented demand for safe-haven assets.

* Wall Street up on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

* U.S. producer prices surge in January

* Palladium set for worst day since late Dec. 2021 (Recasts, adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Precious metals fell on Tuesday with gold slipping from a multi-month high and palladium shedding more than 5% as news about some Russian troops near Ukraine returning to their bases dented demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was down 1.2% at $1,848.30 per ounce by 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), after hitting its highest since June 11 at $1,879.48.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,853.20.

"As a result of a light de-escalation in the Russian-Ukraine situation, we have seen a little pullback in safe haven products such as gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Stocks and other risky assets made a modest recovery, halting a market selloff over several days, following signs of a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January.

Hotter-than-expected inflationary data has been weighing on the gold market, as it could lead to a more hawkish Federal Reserve, Meger said.

While bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors now await minutes from the Fed's January policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed fund futures are pricing a 50 basis point rate hike in the central bank's March policy meeting.

Palladium slipped 6% to $2,218.94 per ounce, after fears of supply disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict drove it to a two-week high on Monday.

"Russia accounts for 9% of primary platinum supply, 35% of primary palladium output and 7% of rhodium production. Of these, palladium could be the most affected given its supply concentration and our expectation of an undersupplied market this year," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Spot silver dropped 3.2% to $23.08 per ounce, platinum was down 2% at $1,007.29. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular