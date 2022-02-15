PRECIOUS-Gold, palladium retreat on signs of easing tensions over Ukraine

* Wall Street up on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

* U.S. producer prices surge in January

* Palladium set for worst day since late Dec. 2021 (Recasts, adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Precious metals fell on Tuesday with gold slipping from a multi-month high and palladium shedding more than 5% as news about some Russian troops near Ukraine returning to their bases dented demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was down 1.2% at $1,848.30 per ounce by 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), after hitting its highest since June 11 at $1,879.48.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,853.20.

"As a result of a light de-escalation in the Russian-Ukraine situation, we have seen a little pullback in safe haven products such as gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Stocks and other risky assets made a modest recovery, halting a market selloff over several days, following signs of a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January.

Hotter-than-expected inflationary data has been weighing on the gold market, as it could lead to a more hawkish Federal Reserve, Meger said.

While bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors now await minutes from the Fed's January policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed fund futures are pricing a 50 basis point rate hike in the central bank's March policy meeting.

Palladium slipped 6% to $2,218.94 per ounce, after fears of supply disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict drove it to a two-week high on Monday.

"Russia accounts for 9% of primary platinum supply, 35% of primary palladium output and 7% of rhodium production. Of these, palladium could be the most affected given its supply concentration and our expectation of an undersupplied market this year," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Spot silver dropped 3.2% to $23.08 per ounce, platinum was down 2% at $1,007.29. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

