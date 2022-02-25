PRECIOUS-Gold, palladium dip as Ukraine conflict triggers volatility
By Swati Verma
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices reversed course and slid 1% on Friday, while palladium dropped, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered wild swings in the precious complex as investors assessed the impact of the conflict.
Spot gold
"We think the price drop is premature, there is a risk of further escalation in the conflict and it could be just a temporary correction," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.
There may be expectation among market participants that the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are not tough enough, he added.
Prices of the safe-haven metal rallied over 3% to as high as $1,973.96 in the last session after Russia attacked Ukraine. Prices have retreated more than $80 from Thursday's highs.
"The risk premium and safe haven demand will continue to
support gold, but the upside is limited by the possible rate
hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this March," said Xaio Fu, head
of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.
Palladium
"Palladium is the precious metal most exposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis.
With Russia the largest producer of palladium, the likelihood of ever-stricter sanctions on the country and its companies raises the prospect of a supply shortage boosting prices, De Casa added.
Spot silver
