PRECIOUS-Gold, palladium dip as Ukraine conflict triggers volatility

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices reversed course and slid 1% on Friday, while palladium dropped, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered wild swings in the precious complex as investors assessed the impact of the conflict.

Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,886.57 per ounce by 10:27 am ET (1527 GMT), swinging in negative and positive territory through the session. U.S. gold futures slid 2% to $1,888.40.

"We think the price drop is premature, there is a risk of further escalation in the conflict and it could be just a temporary correction," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

There may be expectation among market participants that the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are not tough enough, he added.

Prices of the safe-haven metal rallied over 3% to as high as $1,973.96 in the last session after Russia attacked Ukraine. Prices have retreated more than $80 from Thursday's highs.

"The risk premium and safe haven demand will continue to support gold, but the upside is limited by the possible rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this March," said Xaio Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

Palladium dropped 1.7% to $2,362.01. The metal touched $2,711.18 on Thursday, its highest since July last year.

"Palladium is the precious metal most exposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis.

With Russia the largest producer of palladium, the likelihood of ever-stricter sanctions on the country and its companies raises the prospect of a supply shortage boosting prices, De Casa added.

Spot silver fell 1% to $23.95 per ounce and platinum eased 0.2% to $1,055.13 per ounce. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

