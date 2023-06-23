PRECIOUS-Gold on track for worst week since Feb on hawkish Fed

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday were heading for their biggest weekly percentage fall in over four months, weighed by a stronger dollar and hawkish stance on rate hikes from Federal Reserve officials.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% to $1,918.79 per ounce by 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), after rising as much as 1.2% on a retreat in U.S. bond yields. US/

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.3% to $1,928.90.

The dollar index USD= rose 0.6% to a one-week peak against its rivals, making gold less attractive for other currency holders. USD/

"(Fed Chair) Powell was pretty hawkish, he favors more interest rate hikes and doesn't see any rate cuts anytime soon. That is pretty bearish on the metals," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said in an interview to Reuters that two more rate hikes this year is a "very reasonable" projection.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding it.

Bullion has fallen nearly 2% so far this week and has lost more than $150 since scaling above the key $2,000 level in early May.

"Investor appetite lacks conviction in gold," Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

"The sharp drop in exposure since the last (Fed) meeting does not necessarily suggest imminent short-covering activity, but it does underscore a shift in sentiment as we head into a seasonally slower period for demand."

Spot silver XAG=rose 0.3% to $22.31 per ounce, but was set for its biggest weekly drop since October 2022. Platinum XPT= was down 0.2% to $921.44, on course for its worst week since August 2022.

Palladium XPD=steadied at $1,283.29 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 on Thursday.

Palladium could extend this year's near 30% price decline as the rapid rise of electric vehicles threatens to hammer demand.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Pooja Desai)

