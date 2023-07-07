PRECIOUS-Gold on track for fourth weekly loss on bets for hawkish Fed

By Seher Dareen

July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday but were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened bets for higher-for-longer interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% to $1,915.79 per ounce by 0902 GMT, with analysts attributing the small uptick to bargain hunting. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $1,921.80.

But gold was down around 0.2% so far this week, with investors seeing rates being in the 5.25-5.5% region for 2023, with chances of interest rate cuts only well into 2024, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

Data on Thursday showed people filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week, while private payrolls surged in June, showing a strong labour market remained.

"The resilience of the U.S. economy, mirrored in a sturdy U.S. dollar and a renewed rise in U.S. bond yields, is weighing on gold and silver," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

"Short-term and speculative traders have lost confidence in their calls of a rapid reversal of U.S. monetary policy, while selling from safe-haven seekers has picked up again."

Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said there was a case for a rate rise at the June policy meeting.

Investors now await the Labour Department's employment report for further confirmation on the Fed's likely strategy. A Reuters survey of economists showed likely increased by 225,000 jobs last month after rising 339,000 in May.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were en route to their biggest weekly rise since mid-May, also eroding appeal for non-yielding bullion. US/

Spot silver XAG= was down 0.2% to $22.71 per ounce, platinum XPT= up 0.7% to $908.09 and palladium XPD= off 0.9% at $1,230.12.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.