PRECIOUS-Gold on course for monthly decline as dollar firms

* Gold down 0.5% for the week and 2.8% for the month

* Silver on track to post best week in six, up 3.1%

* Platinum set for worst week in seven

* Palladium on track for biggest monthly decline since April

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Sumita Layek

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were range bound on Friday and on track to post a weekly and monthly decline as a stronger dollar dented the precious metal's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,842.58 per ounce by 0326 GMT. Prices were down 0.5% for the week and 2.8% for the month. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,844.20.

"Gold is largely going to continue to tread water as it is waiting for a proper catalyst," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

The dollar rose 0.2%, making bullion expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Dollar has become the current safe-haven favourite," Phillip Futures said in a note.

The greenback has risen 0.8% this month helped by higher U.S. Treasury yields and concerns that President Joe Biden's fiscal spending package will not be as large as the proposed $1.9 trillion. [USD/]

Higher Treasury yields elevate demand for the dollar as it is used to buy bonds.

"The short-term fundamentals have currently turned unfavourable towards gold as dollar strengthened because of unwinding stocks bets in the U.S," Phillip Futures said [.N]

Investor remain focussed on the U.S. stimulus deal as analysts warn that a smaller stimulus or delay in getting the aid passed could weigh on gold prices.

Silver dropped 0.6% to $26.21 an ounce, having gained 4.5% on Thursday after some traders moved to cover short positions on rumours about a GameStop-style squeeze driven by retail investors.

However, the metal is up 3.1% for the week, its best weekly performance in nearly one-and-a-half months.

The steadier nature of commodity markets at the moment might be less attractive to retail day traders, said CMC Markets' McCarthy.

Platinum was flat at $1,070.81, but was set to register its worst week in seven. Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,338.86, but was down 4.4% for the month, its biggest monthly decline since April last year. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.