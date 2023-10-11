News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold near two-week high as US Treasury yields drop on dovish Fed tone

October 11, 2023

By Harshit Verma

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a near two-week high on Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury yields extended their retreat after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials indicated that interest rates may have peaked.

Lower interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, while increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

"The attention now has been shifted to the Thursday's key U.S. CPI data even though the geopolitical risk factor is lingering in the background," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

