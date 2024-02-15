PRECIOUS-Gold near two-month low, investors eye US data for rate cut cues

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices languished near a two-month trough on Thursday as traders lowered expectations of sooner and deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, while markets await a slew of U.S. economic data for further clarity.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,997.10 per ounce, as of 1158 GMT, but hovered near its lowest since Dec. 13 hit on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $2,009.20.

The dollar index .DXY slipped 0.1%, making bullion cheaper for other currency holders. USD/

"The (U.S.) inflation data this week was the story that broke the camel's back and tipped gold prices below the $2,000 range," said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

Fed policymakers will probably wait until June before cutting rates, traders bet after the CPI data. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

All the negative factors are already priced in, so not expecting further sharp downward move for gold, said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.

The focus is now on U.S. retail sales and initial jobless claims data, due at 1330 GMT, and the producer price index numbers, due on Friday. At least three more Fed officials are scheduled to speak later this week.

If retail sales data shows signs that the U.S. economy is cooling, then that could be ultimately beneficial for gold, OANDA's Erlam said.

Palladium XPD= gained 2.4% to $956.81 an ounce. It surged over 8% on Wednesday on short-covering, reclaiming its premium over platinum.

Spot platinum XPT= climbed 1% to $897.95 and silver XAG= rose 1.2% to $22.64.

