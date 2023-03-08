PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week low as Fed's Powell strikes hawkish tone

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near a one-week low on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that U.S. interest rates might need to go higher than expected to control sticky inflation.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,813.79 per ounce by 0907 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,809.27 earlier in the session. Following Powell's remarks on Tuesday, prices dropped as much as 1.9%.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged down 0.1% to $1,817.50.

Powell reverting to a higher-for-longer stance took the wind out of gold as the markets now expect higher rates, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

The Fed will likely need to raise rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Powell said on the first day of his semi-annual two-day testimony before Congress.

Gold's appeal tends to dim when rate hike expectations rise because higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market participants are now mostly expecting a 50 basis-point hike at the Fed's March 21-22 policy meeting. FEDWATCH

"A break below $1,800 is on the cards for gold," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

The U.S. dollar scaled multi-month highs, making gold less attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

Investors are also on the watch for the ADP National Employment Report at 1315 GMT and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at 1500 GMT, followed by nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.

Spot silver XAG= was steady at $20.05 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 1% at $938.94 and palladium XPD= rose 0.7% to $1,396.87.

A global deficit of platinum in 2023 will be deeper than previously expected due to strong industrial demand, the World Platinum Investment Council said in a quarterly report.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

