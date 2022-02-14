PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month high as Ukraine crisis lifts safe-haven appeal

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday towards a three-month peak touched in the previous session, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to pull back from riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion.

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,871.52 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT. In the previous session, bullion prices marked their highest level since Nov. 16 at $1,873.91.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,873.40.

* World shares slid on Monday while oil prices jumped to seven-year highs on warnings from the United States that Russia could soon invade Ukraine and investors scurried to buy safe-haven government bonds they mostly shunned so far this year. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Bullion is usually perceived a hedge against geopolitical conflicts, and with simmering tensions surrounding Ukraine, spot gold has closed higher in nine of the previous 11 sessions.

* Also supporting bullion, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold. [US/]

* Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021 as falling coronavirus cases helped prop up consumption, though rising raw material costs and a spike in new Omicron variant infections clouded the outlook.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued sparring over how aggressively to begin upcoming interest rate increases at their March meeting, with a final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking on potentially outsized importance.

* Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $23.87 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.2% at $1,030.11.

* Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,368.33, having hit its highest in nearly two weeks on Monday.

