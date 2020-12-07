US Markets
PFE

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as rising COVID-19 cases boost U.S. stimulus hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Gold prices held steady near a two-week high on Tuesday as mounting COVID-19 cases and fresh restrictions boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus package.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near a two-week high on Tuesday as mounting COVID-19 cases and fresh restrictions boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus package.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,863.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT, having jumped as much as 1.7% to $1,868.25 on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,867.70.

* The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a stopgap funding bill to provide more time to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief, while U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there were signs of progress in talks on a bipartisan bill.

* California on Monday faced a raft of new COVID-19 restrictions, while a ban on indoor restaurant dining loomed in New York City as the United States braced for another surge during the upcoming holidays.

* The Japanese government will compile a new COVID-19 economic stimulus package totalling 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion) with fiscal measures at 40 trillion yen ($385 billion), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could result from large stimulus.

* Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday.

* British and EU leaders will meet face-to-face to try to seal a post-Brexit trade deal after failing to narrow their differences on Monday, with a senior British government source saying there was every chance a deal would not be reached.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25% to 1,179.78 tonnes on Monday from 1,182.70 tonnes on Friday.

* Silver was steady at $24.51 per ounce and palladium was little changed at $2,330.71, while platinum rose 0.4% to $1,025.00.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU

Q3 GDP Revised

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE GLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular