PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks lift safe-haven appeal
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Wednesday near a two-week high scaled in the previous session, as inflationary risks and Russia-Ukraine tensions underpinned the safe-haven metal, despite the prospect of an aggressive rate hike by the U.S. central bank.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were steady, but slightly lower compared with the November 2019 high reached in the previous session. [USD/][US/]
* U.S. inflation data for January is due on Thursday and expectations are for a 7.3% annual rise, according to a Reuters poll, after robust labour data last week.
* Market participants are pricing in more than a 70% chance of a 25 basis point hike and a nearly 30% chance of a 50 bp hike at the U.S. Federal Reserve's mid-March meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Higher rates also boost the dollar, pressuring the greenback-priced precious metal.
* The European Central Bank will do everything necessary to steer inflation back to its 2% target over time, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.
* French President Emmanuel Macron, the first leader of a major Western power to meet Vladimir Putin since Russia massed troops near Ukraine, said he believed steps can be taken to de-escalate the crisis and called on all sides to stay calm.
* Among other metals, silver
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.