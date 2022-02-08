PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks buoy appeal

(Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)

By Seher Dareen

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered on Wednesday near a two-week high touched in the previous session ahead of a widely expected robust U.S. inflation reading this week, although elevated U.S. Treasury yields kept bullion's gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,827.37 per ounce, as of 0423 GMT, holding near previous session's high of $1,828.68, the highest level since Jan. 26. U.S. gold futures also edged 0.1% higher to $1,829.10.

"Expectations of higher inflation are largely driving the move, as hawkish Fed's stance is largely priced-in," said Soni Kumari, a commodities strategist at ANZ.

Gold prices have been stuck in range-bound trade since the beginning of the year, caught between inflation worries and growing expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

U.S. inflation data for January is due on Thursday and expectations are for a 7.3% annual rise, after robust labour data last week boosted expectations of faster policy tightening by the U.S. central bank.

Gold is often considered a hedge against inflation, yet rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held below the November 2019 high reached on Tuesday. [USD/][US/]

"The focus is on real rates, and although they are higher, they remain negative ... so there is a bit of a push-and-pull here, where on the one hand, real rates are going up, which is gold-negative, but they still remain less attractive than gold," said Ilya Spivak, currency strategist at DailyFX.

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,836 per ounce，a break above could lead to a gain to $1,854, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.4% on Tuesday, data showed. [GOL/ETF]

Among other metals, silver rose 0.4% to $23.27 per ounce, its highest since Jan. 27.

Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,030.08 and palladium was down 0.2% to $2,243.67.

