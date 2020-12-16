PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week high on growing prospects of U.S. stimulus

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a one-week high on Thursday, as investors cheered progress on a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, while the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates low until an economic recovery is secure added to the support.

FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,864.36 per ounce by 0051 GMT, trading near a one-week high of $1,865.50 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,867.80. * U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill, including $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, as a Friday deadline loomed, lawmakers and aides said. * With interest rates likely to stay near zero for years to come, the Fed on Wednesday more explicitly promised to continue its bond-buying programme until "substantial further progress" in restoring full employment and hitting its 2% inflation target. * Adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economic recovery, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November. * Market participants now await the Bank of England's policy decision, due at 1200 GMT, where it is expected to refrain from further stimulus ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit that is likely to deepen the pandemic-ravaged economy's problems. * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. * Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the bloc's chief executive said on Wednesday. * Silver dropped 0.3% to $25.27 an ounce and platinum fell 0.3% to $1,031.50, while palladium gained 0.3% to $2,333.83.

DATA AHEAD(GMT) 1300 U.K Bank of England's policy decision 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims w/e Dec. 12 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

