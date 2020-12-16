US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week high on growing prospects of U.S. stimulus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Gold prices steadied near a one-week high on Thursday, as investors cheered progress on a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, while the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates low until an economic recovery is secure added to the support.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a one-week high on Thursday, as investors cheered progress on a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, while the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates low until an economic recovery is secure added to the support.

FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,864.36 per ounce by 0051 GMT, trading near a one-week high of $1,865.50 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,867.80. * U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill, including $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, as a Friday deadline loomed, lawmakers and aides said. * With interest rates likely to stay near zero for years to come, the Fed on Wednesday more explicitly promised to continue its bond-buying programme until "substantial further progress" in restoring full employment and hitting its 2% inflation target. * Adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economic recovery, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November. * Market participants now await the Bank of England's policy decision, due at 1200 GMT, where it is expected to refrain from further stimulus ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit that is likely to deepen the pandemic-ravaged economy's problems. * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. * Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the bloc's chief executive said on Wednesday. * Silver dropped 0.3% to $25.27 an ounce and platinum fell 0.3% to $1,031.50, while palladium gained 0.3% to $2,333.83.

DATA AHEAD(GMT) 1300 U.K Bank of England's policy decision 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims w/e Dec. 12 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular