US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold muted on firmer dollar, heads for worst week in over a month

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Gold prices lingered near the one-month low hit in the previous session on Friday, as the dollar strengthened and hopes of an immediate U.S. coronavirus aid package waned.

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered near the one-month
low hit in the previous session on Friday, as the dollar
strengthened and hopes of an immediate U.S. coronavirus aid
package waned. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was flat at $1,867.30 per ounce by 0108
GMT and was on track to post its worst week in over a month. 
    * U.S. gold futures <GCv1> were down 0.1% at $1,866.20.
    * The dollar index <.DXY> was steady near a one-month peak
touched on Thursday and is on track for it best week since late
September. [nL1N2HK01K] [USD/] 
    * President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser said on
Thursday that any deal on coronavirus relief legislation would
have to wait for now. [nL1N2HK1RZ]
    * The U.S. economy grew at a historic pace in the third
quarter as the government injected more than $3 trillion worth
of pandemic relief which fuelled consumer spending, but the
effects of the COVID-19 recession is likely to linger for
longer. [nL1N2HJ30Q]
    * The European Central Bank committed on Thursday to take
new action in December to contain the growing fallout from a
second wave of coronavirus infections, likely in the form of
more bond purchases or cheap credit for banks. [nL1N2HK0F3]
    * The discount of Chinese gold to international prices is
expected to narrow in the fourth quarter as a recovery in the
investment and wedding sectors boosts demand, a World Gold
Council official said on Thursday. [nL4N2HJ2MN]
    * Silver <XAG=> rose 0.3% to $23.35 per ounce. Platinum
<XPT=> was up 0.3% at $850.30 and palladium <XPD=> gained 0.4%
at $2,199.64. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  UK       Nationwide House Price MM, YY Oct
    0900  Germany  GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA       Q3
    1000  EU       HICP Flash YY                 Oct
    1000  EU       HICP-X F&E Flash YY           Oct
    1000  EU       GDP Flash Prelim YY, QQ       Q3
    1000  EU       Unemployment Rate             Sept
    1230  US       Consumption, Adjusted MM      Sept
    1400  US       U Mich Sentiment Final        Oct
    
    

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
 ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223
8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:
eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular