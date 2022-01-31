US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets

Contributor
Asha Sistla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar countered concerns about potential interest rate hikes, while investors waited for a slew of economic data to gauge the strength of global economies.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar countered concerns about potential interest rate hikes, while investors waited for a slew of economic data to gauge the strength of global economies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,797.94 per ounce by 0140 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,799.10.

* The dollar index =USD moved away from multi-month peaks, as investors consolidated gains after the currency hit a 1-1/2-year high on Friday on expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. USD/

* Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a non-voter on the Federal Open Market Committee, told the Financial Times in an interview over the weekend that the Fed could super-size a rate increase to half a percentage point if inflation remained stubbornly high.

* Fed funds futures 0#FF late Monday had priced in just under five hikes for 2022, or about 121 basis points of tightening. They also showed a 17% chance of a 50 basis-point increase in March IRPR, down from as high as 32% on Friday.

* Analysts at Goldman Sachs said on Friday they anticipated five rate hikes for this year, while analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said they expected seven.

* Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Spot silver XAG= was flat at $22.44 an ounce, platinum XPT= was up 0.1% at $1,019.23 and palladium XPD= fell 1.5% to $2,315.23.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Feb

0700 UK Nationwide house prices Jan

0745 France CPI Prelim YY Jan

0850 France Markit Manufacturing PMI Jan

0855 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jan

0855 Germany Unemployment Rate SA Jan

0900 EU Markit Mfg Final PMI Jan

0930 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final Jan

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Dec

1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Final Jan

1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Jan

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular