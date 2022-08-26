PRECIOUS-Gold muted ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

* Fed Chair Powell's speech due at 1400 GMT

* Gold, silver set for a weekly gain

* Gold's upside momentum gone - analyst (Recast, add comments, updates prices)

By Arundhati Sarkar

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday as the dollar firmed, while investors positioned themselves for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium for indications on further rate rises.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,751.87 per ounce by 0858 GMT, but was up 0.2% so far for the week. U.S. gold futures was 0.4% lower at $1,763.90.

Thegold markethas benefited from some short covering ahead of Jackson Hole, but momentum to the upside has clearly dissipated with the dollar holding near to 20-year highs, independent analyst Ross Norman said.

"For gold, the outcome for price direction will likely be the second order effect seen through the next dollar move," Norman said, adding he expected gains for gold to remain limited just now.

Powell is scheduled to speak at 1400 GMT.

Some market participants do not expect a clear message from Powell on the size of the next hike, with recent comments on rates from Fed policymakers indicating they could go further. Gold would need clear signs of a slowdown in monetary policy tightening to break out of current ranges, analyst have noted.

While gold is considered a safe investment during times of economic volatility, interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

The dollar index firmed, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"I think Powell is going to hint that bringing down inflation will probably require a trade off, in other words we'll have to take an economic hit ... This is going to be good for gold," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Spot silver shed 0.6% to $19.17 per ounce but was on track for a weekly gain.

Platinum fell 0.7% to $875.11 and palladium eased 0.4% to $2,138.14. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

