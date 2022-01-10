PRECIOUS-Gold muted ahead of key U.S. inflation data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as markets anticipated quicker rate hikes based on key December U.S. inflation data due later this week, while stronger bond yields continued to cap gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,803.29 per ounce by 0017 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% to $1,802.20.

* The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit an almost two-year high on Monday, as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to begin tightening its policy with an interest rate hike as soon as March. US/

* Gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Investors now await inflation data due on Wednesday. U.S. core CPI is expected to have risen by 5.4%, its highest in decades, in December, and up from 4.9% in the prior month.

* The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Monday, as recent employment data prompted some Wall Street banks to raise their estimates for how quickly the Fed will raise interest rates. USD/

* Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year and begin the process of reducing the size of its balance sheet as soon as July. The investment bank, which earlier predicted the Fed would raise rates in March, June and September, now expects another hike in December.

* Russia and the United States gave no sign of narrowing their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in talks in Geneva on Monday.

* Spot silver XAG= was flat at $22.46 an ounce, platinum XPT= gained 1.1% to $950.17, and palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,918.12.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.