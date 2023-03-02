PRECIOUS-Gold loses steam as dollar turns higher, rate worries persist

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were set to break their three-session winning run on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and as bullion's outlook remains clouded by prospects of further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,832.60 per ounce as of 0845 GMT, after hitting a one-week peak in the previous session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.4% to $1,838.30.

"Near-term challenges remain for gold and the other precious metal on further rate hikes," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. "The focus of market participants remains on U.S. economic data and how it impacts the monetary policy of the Fed."

The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday showed raw materials prices increasing last month, with the rebound in prices at the factory gate suggesting inflation could remain elevated for a while.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, recent central bank rate hikes to bring down price pressures have weighed on appetite for the metal since it yields no interest.

U.S. central bank officials were divided on Wednesday over whether recent high inflation data and a continually hot jobs market will require even more restrictive interest rates, or just patience in maintaining tight monetary policy for a longer period of time.

Investors will be watching U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data due at 1330 GMT.

Further weighing on bullion, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR scaled their highest level since early November 2022, while the U.S. dollar .DXY gained 0.3%. USD/US/

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= dipped 0.8% to $20.82 per ounce. Platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $954.13 and palladium XPD= lost 0.6% to $1,431.13.

"We continue to favor platinum over palladium, with platinum benefiting from power outages in South Africa, the largest platinum producer, while palladium suffers from weaker growth in North America and Europe," Staunovo added.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

