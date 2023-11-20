News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold loses footing as focus turns to Fed minutes

November 20, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

By Anjana Anil

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices declined on Monday weighed down by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields, with investors awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for cues on the central bank's interest rate path.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7% to $1,966.39 per ounce as of 1432 GMT (0932 ET), after rising as high as $1,993.29 on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.8% to $1,968.40.

"Technically we've seen gold hit resistance and is back to range bound trading with somewhat higher rates as a catalyst here," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

The Fed was going to maintain its narrative that monetary policy will depend on inflation and that it will keep rates elevated for as long as necessary, he added.

The minutes of the Fed meeting will be released on Tuesday.

Last week's data reignited hopes that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected after a slowing jobs market and a weaker-than-expected consumer inflation report.

Lower interest rates exert downward pressure on the dollar and bond yields, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The dollar =USD slipped 0.3% to a more than 2-1/2-month low against a basket of its rivals, limiting gold's losses today. USD/

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.5% on Friday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= slipped 1.7% to $23.33 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $901.60. Palladium XPD= gained 2.2% to $1,076.19 per ounce.

