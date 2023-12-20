News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed with focus squarely on US economic data

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 20, 2023 — 10:57 am EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, while traders braced for a slew of economic data due later in the week that could offer fresh clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $2,035.59 per ounce, as of 1510 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $2,048.80.

The dollar index .DXY ticked higher, making bullion less attractive to overseas buyers. USD/

Gold prices should stabilize above $2,000 and mostly trade higher considering geopolitical risks in the market, including U.S. elections next year, which could prompt money managers to ramp up gold in their portfolio, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

At present, "We're seeing a muted session. As we move into the week, the volume will start to dissipate."

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated its monetary tightening phase was at an end and that rate cuts are on the cards for 2024.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday said there is no current "urgency" to reduce U.S. interest rates given the strength of the economy.

Lower U.S. interest rates boost the appeal of gold. Markets are pricing in an about 79% chance of a rate cut in March, according to theCME FedWatch tool.

In the near term, gold could trade between $1,950 and $2,150, with volatility fuelled by macroeconomic data and the correlated expectations about forthcoming U.S. rate cuts and unexpected geopolitical risks, Intesa Sanpaolo said in a note.

"Given our expected macroeconomic outlook, and the significant geopolitical and recessionary risks weighing on the global economy, we think that 2024 could be a positive year for gold."

Investors waited for a bunch of U.S. economic data this week, including the November core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index report, the Federal Reserve's favoured measure of underlying inflation due on Friday.

In other metals, spot silver XAG= climbed 1.3% to $24.35 per ounce, while platinum XPT= added 0.8% to $961.55. Palladium XPD= fell 0.7% to $1,215.61.

