PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as traders strap in for US inflation data

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as investors looked towards key U.S. inflation data due this week that could throw some light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance.

Spot gold XAU= was nearly unchanged at $1,934.25 per ounce, as of 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.1% to $1,938.50.

U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) data will be released on Tuesday. According to a Reuters poll, core U.S. CPI month-over-month is expected to have risen 0.3% in October, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. Traders will also scan the U.S. producer price index data due on Wednesday.

If the data shows higher-than-expected inflation, gold will likely pull back as that would raise the possibility of another rate hike, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"But, if data comes in line, gold will trade north of $1,950."

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

The market is currently pricing in a 86% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at the December meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bullion dipped nearly 3% last week as safe-haven demand driven by the conflict in the Middle East eased, while Fed officials said they "are not confident" that rates are yet high enough to end the battle with inflation.

Goldman Sachs said in a note, "Going forward, in the short-term the investor appetite to add length will rely on the extent of (geopolitical) escalation but (gold) will face headwinds from elevated U.S. real rates".

"Tactically, we would view a potential selloff in gold as a buying opportunity as we see an environment with elevated risk channels ahead playing into gold’s hedge qualities."

Spot silver XAG= fell 1% to $21.99 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= gained 1.1% to $849.49 and palladium XPD= fell 1% to $953.44, hovering near a five-year low.

