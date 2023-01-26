US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as traders focus on U.S. inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 26, 2023 — 08:03 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in early Asian hours on Friday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,931.95 per ounce, as of 0030 GMT, and was headed for a sixth consecutive weekly gain. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,932.00.

* Investors are now awaiting U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due at 1330 GMT for clues on inflation.

* On Thursday, bullion prices fell 1% due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer.

* The U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter as consumers boosted spending on goods, but momentum appears to have slowed considerably towards the end of the year.

* Market participants are still expecting the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting.

* Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* Data from the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 186,000 for the week ended Jan. 21, the lowest level since April 2022.

* Spot silver XAG= gained 0.3% to $23.95 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $1,018.71, and palladium XPD= climbed 0.2% to $1,680.03.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Consumption Adjusted MM Dec

1330 US U Mich Sentiment Final Jan

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.