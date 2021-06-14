PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as markets await U.S. Fed meeting

June 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday, after falling to a near one-month low in the previous session, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for further clarity on rising inflation and monetary policy going forward.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,866.15 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 17 at $1,843.99 on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.1% to $1,868.40 per ounce.

* The dollar .DXY hovered below a one-month high versus major peers, making gold less appealing for holders of other currencies. USD/

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR slipped below 1.50% to hover near a three-month low. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. US/

* Investors now await the Wednesday outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll said a much-anticipated taper announcement will come in the next quarter, despite a patchy recovery in the job market.

* Recent data showing a spike in U.S. consumer prices has benefited gold as it is seen as a hedge against inflation. But, rising inflation concerns could also force policymakers into an earlier tapering of currency-depreciating stimulus.

* For the second time in less than a decade, the Fed is getting ready to launch a thorny debate over how and when to sunset a massive asset-purchase program that helped cushion an economy battered by the crisis.

* Silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $27.85 per ounce, palladium XPD= was steady at $2,751.68, while platinum XPT= gained 0.2% to $1,166.93.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY May

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate April

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY May

1230 US Retail Sales MM May

1315 US Industrial Production MM May

