PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as Fed decision looms; Powell speech in focus

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy decision, with major focus on Chair Jerome Powell's speech for cues on future rate stance.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,985.10 per ounce by 9:57 a.m. ET (1357 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $1,994.50.

"The bulk of gold's rally has been driven by geopolitical risks. Weakening U.S. data and lower rates in the long run should be factors supporting gold," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

"In the near term, prices will trade north of the $2,000 range," Ghali added.

This week, gold prices have slightly pulled back after surpassing the key $2,000 level on Friday. Bullion rose over 7% in October, helped by strong safe-haven demand due to growing unrest in the Middle East.

Focus now shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by a speech by Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 5.25 -5.50%.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Investors will also scan through the October non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls rose by 113,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls rising 150,000.

Meanwhile, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR slipped after the U.S. Treasury Department said it plans to "gradually" increase the size of most of its debt auctions in the November 2023 to January 2024 quarter.

Platinum XPT= slipped 1.1% to $923.28, while palladium XPD= rose 1% to $1,125.70.

Analysts and traders lowered their price forecasts for platinum and palladium in 2024 due to weak auto production and concerns about a global economic slowdown, a Reuters poll showed.

