PRECIOUS- Gold listless as dollar steadies and equities gain

* 10-year Treasury yields hover near highest since March

* Investors await progress on U.S. COVID-19 relief package

By Shreyansi Singh

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Monday as the dollar's slide paused and economic revival hopes boosted equities, weighing on bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was steady at $1,812.17 an ounce by 0944 GMT and U.S. gold futures were also little changed at $1,812.80.

Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said gold prices were being depressed by hopes of economic recovery and equities strength that could gain further impetus from planned stimulus.

Asian shares hovered near record highs on optimism over a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in the United States, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted could pass Congress before March 15. [MKTS/GLOB]

The dollar steadied after retreating from a more than two-month peak hit on Friday. A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for buyers with other currencies. [USD/]

"The weaker dollar is definitely one of the reasons why gold prices do not fall further, but that alone might not be enough to keep prices from testing $1,800," Weinberg added.

Also pressuring gold were benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovering near their highest since March last year. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

Yields are "probably the biggest single headwind" for gold, said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.6% to $26.99 an ounce, platinum rose 1.9% to $1,145.16 and palladium shed 0.1% to $2,335.26. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

