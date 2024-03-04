PRECIOUS-Gold lingers near two-month peak as bets build for June US rate cut

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

March 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices were anchored near a two-month peak on Monday, following last week's tepid U.S. economic data, which solidified bets for the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut of the year in June.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $2,084.13 per ounce, as of 1047 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $2,090.90.

Gold prices traded close to $2,088.19 an ounce, a level seen on Friday when the contract hit its highest level since Dec. 28. Bullion scaled a record peak of $2,135.40 in early December.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

"The price rally likely was driven by short-term oriented investors buying gold in anticipation that a soft landing of the U.S. economy allows the Fed to cut rates soon and offsetting weak ETF gold demand," Staunovo added. GOL/ETF

The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, said its holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU are down more than 6% so far this year. GOL/ETF

Markets have raised their hopes for a June rate cut and are now pricing in a 74% chance, compared with an around 65% chance last week, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app.

The next major U.S. economic release that could move the needle on U.S. rate cut expectations will be February's employment report on Friday.

Among other metals, spot platinum XPT= rose 0.4% to $890.46 per ounce and palladium XPD= gained 1.1% to $965.59. Both metals have fallen more than 10% so far this year.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $23.13.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

