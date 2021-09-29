PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near 7-week low on rising dollar, bond yields

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat near a seven-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a rise in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields on growing expectations of an earlier-than-anticipated interest rate liftoff.

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,735.17 per ounce by 0123 GMT. On Tuesday prices fell to their lowest level since Aug. 11 to $1,726.19.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were little changed at $1,735.90.

* The dollar index =USD hovered near a more than 10-month high, touched on Tuesday. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR held close to over three-month peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. USD/US/

* St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Tuesday cautioned high inflation may require more aggressive steps by the central bank, including two interest rate hikes in 2022.

* Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is still far from achieving maximum employment, a key component of the central bank's requirements for raising interest rates.

* U.S. consumer confidence fell to a seven-month low in September as a relentless rise in COVID-19 cases deepened concerns about the economy's near-term prospects.

* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in August fell modestly from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slipped to 990.03 tonnes on Tuesday from 990.32 tonnes the day before.

* Silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $22.46 per ounce.

* Platinum XPT= eased 0.1% to $966.03, while palladium XPD= rose 1% to $1,895.47.

