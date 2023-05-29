PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near 2-month low amid US debt deal optimism

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday, lingering near a two-month low, as optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal along with a firm dollar dented the metal's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he feels good about prospects for passage by Congress of the debt ceiling deal that he reached with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

* However, a handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said they would oppose a deal to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Focus now turns to passage of the deal through Congress before June 5.

* Having navigated the financial crisis of 2008, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, worries about systemic risks. But now, as a U.S. monetary policymaker, he worries even more about inflation.

* Fed officials have in recent days turned up the heat with a hawkish outlook on interest rates, and that has to some extent offset safe-haven flows around the U.S. debt ceiling situation as higher interest rates dull the appeal for zero-yield bullion.

* Markets are now pricing in a 39.2% chance of the Fed keeping rates on hold in June.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $23.15 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $1,027.02, and palladium XPD= advanced 1.2% to $1,431.71.

* In the physical market, into the world's top gold consumer, China, rose to 49.906 tonnes in April, the highest since February, and compares with 47.527 tonnes in March.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May

1400 US Consumer Confidence May

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.