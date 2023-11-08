PRECIOUS-Gold lacks momentum as traders seek more Fed cues

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors looked for fresh cues on the U.S. central bank's interest rate stance, while palladium hit a five-year low.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,958.44 per ounce by 1504 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.5% to $1,964.50.

Silver XAG= was flat at $22.64.

The dollar index ticked 0.1% higher, making greenback-priced metals less alluring for other currency holders. USD/

"Traders will start looking at economic data and potential actions from the U.S. central bank. Gold will react based on whatever the data is showing," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

"It is hard to see a catalyst for further upside in gold without a notable deterioration in the data."

A slew of Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday maintained a balanced tone on the central bank's next decision, but noted they would focus on more economic data and impact of higher long-term bond yields. US/

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"The risk premium gold gained from the Israel-Hamas war is eroding. If you see an escalation in the conflict, then gold can get some momentum behind it," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Bullion gained over 7% in October as the conflict in the Middle East boosted safe-haven demand.

In the palladium market, "demand is evaporating at pretty fast pace led by smaller production of internal combustion engines and it is also being substituted with platinum in auto catalysts components," Ghali added.

Both metals are used in emissions-controlling devices in cars.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/47lH3xH

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.