PRECIOUS-Gold kept in check amid elevated dollar, yields; U.S. jobs data on tap

* Dollar holds near 20-year highs, eyes 5th weekly gain

* Gold down about 1% for the week

* Silver, palladium eye weekly fall, platinum set to rise

* U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Swati Verma

May 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Friday and looked set for a third straight weekly loss as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rallied on a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve stance, with investors awaiting U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,875.76 per ounce, as of 0525 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were steady at$1,875.60.

The dollar was headed for a fifth winning week as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near their highest levels since November 2018. [USD/] [US/]

There are several opposing catalysts at play for gold in the likes of a tight monetary outlook driving bond yields and a stronger dollar, and that is being pitted against stagflation risks boosting its safe-haven status and appeal as an inflation hedge, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

"With that, gold prices seem to be undergoing a period of indecision until one of the driving forces take greater control of prices."

Investors now eye U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April to assess its impact on monetary policy. Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, the most in 22 years.

"I would not be surprised to see another above-consensus wage print, and this may not be good for bullion as the market would read those tea leaves as a sign of improving the odds for a 75 bp point hike at the July FOMC meeting," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Non-yielding gold tends to fall out of favour among investors when interest rates rise.

Equities tumbled as investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth. [MKTS/GLOB]

With the market back into selling everything mode, it seems like "don't fight the Fed is back in play," Innes said.

Silver slipped 0.5% to $22.39 per ounce, platinum slid 2.7% to $954.32 and palladium fell 0.4% to $2,178.82. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.