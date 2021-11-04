PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% as Fed signals patience on rate hikes, BoE holds fire

By Amy Caren Daniel

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would be patient on raising interest rates and as the Bank of England defied expectations of more hawkish policy.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1% to $1,787.26 per ounce at 1241 GMT, after touching a three-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery jumped 1.3% to $1,787.00 per ounce.

"Gold is trying to recover some of yesterday's losses and the market is taking some comfort from the fact that there was no strong signal with regards to future rate hikes from the Fed," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

The U.S. central said on Wednesday it would start trimming its massive bond-buying programme beginning this month, and stuck with its contention that high inflation would be transitory.

Following that, the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the pandemic.

"There was some nervousness ahead of ahead of the Bank of England announcement ... but since there was no change (in rates) that may have added additional bids to the market," Hansen said.

Ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy has helped drive gold sharply higher since the financial crisis of the late 2000s, with low interest rates cutting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and inflation fears stoking demand for a hedge.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of gold, which pays no interest.

Independent analyst Ross Norman said strong physical demand for gold was supporting market, as India's Diwali festival generally boosts sales of the precious metal.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 1.2% to $23.79 per ounce. Platinum XPT= gained 0.8% to $1,037.35 per ounce and palladium XPD= jumped 2.2% to $2,043.54 per ounce.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel and Mark Potter)

((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7204334020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.